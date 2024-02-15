WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,714 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.70% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $2,807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $27,701,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

