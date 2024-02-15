Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.19% -83.86% 93.74% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winmark and Unrivaled Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.41 million 16.60 $39.42 million $11.25 34.42 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 11.44 -$188.93 million $0.01 76.75

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. Winmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Winmark beats Unrivaled Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

