Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

