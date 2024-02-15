Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.57. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

