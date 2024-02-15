Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of YMAB opened at $15.20 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $663.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939 and have sold 175,000 shares worth $1,057,000. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

