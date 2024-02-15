Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yatsen Stock Performance
Yatsen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 391,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -2.15. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.61.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $98.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yatsen
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.