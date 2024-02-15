Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Yatsen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 391,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -2.15. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $98.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Yatsen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 604,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 303,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Featured Stories

