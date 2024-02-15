Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of Y opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$149.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.47.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 10,000 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$111,450.00. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.