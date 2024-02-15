YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 208,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

