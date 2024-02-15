Zacks Research Weighs in on Hess Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hess in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

HES stock opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

