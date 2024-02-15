Zacks Research Weighs in on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.96.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.20 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,683 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

