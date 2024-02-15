ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 555,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut ZeroFox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZFOX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox
ZeroFox Stock Performance
Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About ZeroFox
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
Featured Stories
