ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 555,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut ZeroFox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZFOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ZeroFox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.