ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.12 on Monday. ZeroFox has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZeroFox Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

