ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
ZeroFox Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.12 on Monday. ZeroFox has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZeroFox Company Profile
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
