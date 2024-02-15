Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

ZTS opened at $184.08 on Monday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,185. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.