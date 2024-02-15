Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.74 to $5.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.075 billion to $9.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.20 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.55. 715,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,709 shares of company stock worth $3,211,185. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 215.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

