ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 17,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

