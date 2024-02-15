Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.