101,000 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by GWM Asset Management Ltd

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. United States Steel accounts for 2.8% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. 658,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,035. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.