1,129 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.