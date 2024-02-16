115,000 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

SM opened at $39.01 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.