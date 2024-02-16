246,184 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,883,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Onsemi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,313. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

