374,582 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,738,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.4 %

PHM stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. 390,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

