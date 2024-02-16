3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.
3D Systems Stock Performance
NYSE DDD opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $767.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
Insider Activity
In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3D Systems
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.