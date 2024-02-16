3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $767.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Insider Activity

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3D Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

