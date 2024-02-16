58,789 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,443. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $342.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.38 and its 200 day moving average is $295.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

