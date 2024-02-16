6,429 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,014,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 275,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

