656,411 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 656,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,438,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.48% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.09. 46,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,798. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

