66,568 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 751,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,390. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.