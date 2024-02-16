66,568 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 751,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,390. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.