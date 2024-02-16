87,440 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $222,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $17,751,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 767,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,194,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.