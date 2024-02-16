908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

908 Devices Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,544. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.91. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $50,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $67,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 877,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,006,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,580 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $50,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,013,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

