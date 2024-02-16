A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.01.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.
Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $19,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.