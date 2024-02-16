A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.