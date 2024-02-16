AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AC Immune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AC Immune by 4,935.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

