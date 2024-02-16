Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.95.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

