Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael Hoge sold 19,212 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $47,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 402,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,431.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,142 shares of company stock worth $323,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Accuray by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accuray by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

