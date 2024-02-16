Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.25 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.25.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
