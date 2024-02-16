Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.25 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

