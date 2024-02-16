Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 913,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,277,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $573.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

