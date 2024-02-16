Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Acquires $115,120.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

