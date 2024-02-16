AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,353,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 4.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.16% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELVA

Electrovaya Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 12,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Electrovaya Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $135.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 1.79%. Research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Profile

(Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.