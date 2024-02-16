AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,353,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 4.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.16% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 1.79%. Research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
