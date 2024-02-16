AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases 335,000 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. LightPath Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 9.94% of LightPath Technologies worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

