AIGH Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Myomo comprises approximately 1.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 8.25% of Myomo worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of MYO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,508. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Myomo

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

