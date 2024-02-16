AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 159,572 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,572 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,068. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADVM

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.