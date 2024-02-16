AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,287,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000. Ouster makes up 3.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ouster by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,982 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OUST traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. 181,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $14.70.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

