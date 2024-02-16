AIGH Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,414 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Ideal Power worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 6,090.32%.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

