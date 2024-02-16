Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 2.7 %

Airbnb stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.