Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

