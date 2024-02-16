Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LNT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

