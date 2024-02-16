Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.10. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 872,723 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altice USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA Trading Down 6.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 442.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,763 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 595,119 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $932.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.