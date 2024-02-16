AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $622.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

