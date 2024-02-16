AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of AMCX opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.72. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

