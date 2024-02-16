American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:AXP opened at $212.52 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $214.25. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

