American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.13.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

